THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools unveiled the first two electric school buses in the state of Michigan during a ceremony at the district’s bus garage Wednesday.

The district is one of several in the state, along with Gaylord, Roseville, Oxford, Kalamazoo, Zeeland and Ann Arbor, to receive the buses from Quebec-based Lion Electric through the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation’s Electric Bus Pilot Project. Three Rivers’ were the first ones delivered.

The buses were purchased by the district in August, partly funded through $472,164 from the State of Michigan’s Volkswagen Mitigation Grant Funds, which covered 70 percent of the bus cost and up to $3,500 of charging unit costs. TRCS covered the remaining $208,581 of the total cost for the two buses.

The district also bought new charging stations for the buses, the cost of which being offset thanks to a contribution to the district by Indiana Michigan Power.

“We are honored that our community has stood behind us in this project since we agreed to become part of a pilot to even see if we wanted to be involved in this,” TRCS Transportation Supervisor Kenni Jean Schrader said. “The more we got involved, the more we thought, this is an amazing opportunity for our district and our students.”

According to a project summary given to TRCS Board of Education members back in August, the pilot project’s goals are to demonstrate that zero-emission electric school buses are “effective, efficient, and practical pupil transportation vehicles” and that they are “an effective and practical education tool to promote zero-emission vehicles in schools and communities in which they operate.”

The project will replace 17 diesel buses in the participating school districts with the electric buses, with the objective of eliminating nitrogen oxide and particle matter pollutants in the area of operation of the buses. In turn, according to the project summary, another objective is to improve the health of students and drivers, community residents and pedestrians in those areas, and to educate community members on the benefits of zero-emission vehicles.

Schrader said, from the beginning of the project to Wednesday, the process of getting the buses took 32 months. She said the reason the district wanted to go after electric school buses in the first place was partly because of the “educational experience” of having the buses.

