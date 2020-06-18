Woman killed in hit-and-run

UPDATED 8:50 P.M. June 18, 2020

THREE RIVERS — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday in the parking lot of Meijer, located on U.S. 131 in Three Rivers.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:05 p.m. Upon arrival, paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the victim, but was unsuccessful.

Accident investigators from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department along with evidence technicians from TRPD processed the scene, and a canvas was done of local businesses to obtain surveillance video of the crash.

At this time, police say they are on the lookout for a black, 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a missing tailgate. According to police, it was occupied with a male driver and a female passenger.

The name of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of the family. Anyone with information is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

Officers were assisted at the scene by the Three Rivers Fire Department, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police and the Constantine Police Department.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.