Woman escapes custody, steals and crashes police vehicle

LOCKPORT TWP. — A Sturgis woman was arrested on multiple charges Monday morning in an incident involving a crash and an escape with a stolen police vehicle.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 3:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Lutz Road near Hoshel Road in Lockport Township for a single vehicle accident. The driver was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated.

While searching the vehicle, police say the driver, a 25-year-old woman from Sturgis, was able to slip free from her handcuffs and crawl through the partition. The driver then stole the patrol vehicle and fled from officers southbound on Lutz Road. Upon reaching the intersection of U.S. 12, the driver went through the intersection and struck a utility pole and several trees. The driver then fled on foot and was located approximately 100 yards to the east. After a short foot pursuit, the driver was taken back into custody.

The woman was subsequently found to originally have given deputies a false name. The woman was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail for operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended, operating without insurance, motor vehicle theft, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, false identification to police and leaving the scene of a PDA.