Woman arrested after chase

THREE RIVERS — Around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Three Rivers police officers were investigating information of drug trafficking in the city of Three Rivers. Officers observed the target vehicle enter the drive to a hotel on Broadway Street followed by a second passenger car from Indiana. A short time later, officers stopped the passenger car on US-131. The male driver was detained and questioned.

K9 Django was deployed around the vehicle; he alerted to narcotics and the car was searched. Officers arrested the man for CCW violations, moving vehicle violations, and possession of drug equipment. Officers also attained information through this stop that directed them to a specific hotel room and the fugitive.

Around 9 a.m. as officers were drafting a search warrant for the hotel room, the fugitive was observed leaving the hotel in the SUV. Officers attempted to stop the SUV, but the driver fled. Officers gave chase as the vehicle sped west into Cass County. The vehicle was stopped and the driver — identified as the wanted fugitive and the target of the investigation — was captured as she attempted to run into a wooded area to avoid arrest.

K9 Jake was present during the pursuit and was deployed to search the suspect’s SUV. He indicated that a large amount of narcotic odor was inside the car. He singled a black backpack out of various luggage as the source of the drug odor. Officers searched the car and located two ounces of marijuana, fentanyl, and approximately two pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $90,000 in the backpack.

The two suspects were lodged without bond.

The SUV and cash were seized under civil drug forfeiture laws.

Michigan State Police, Cass County Sheriff’s Department and the Constantine Police Department assisted in the case.