Wild two-state police chase ends in arrest

FLORENCE TWP. — Police arrested a Constantine man Sunday following a police chase that extended into Indiana.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, at 10:46 p.m. Sunday, deputies were responding to a shots fired incident in Florence Township when a reportedly suspicious vehicle was observed coming from the area of the incident. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle for an equipment violation, but the vehicle then took off at high speeds, starting a vehicle pursuit on Constantine Road near Withers Road.

The vehicle reportedly crashed into a parked vehicle on U.S. 131 near Withers Road, with a 41-year-old woman receiving minor injuries from the crash. The vehicle continued to flee from deputies, and according to police the suspect used his vehicle to ram a patrol car and threw numerous items from their vehicle in an attempt to hit the pursuing patrol vehicles.

Police say the pursuit went through Constantine and Mottville Townships before it entered into Elkhart County, Ind. The suspect then reportedly struck a mailbox and drove through a residential yard before crashing into a fence, which ended the pursuit. The suspect fled from the vehicle, running through the yard and into a field, where we was apprehended.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Constantine man, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The suspect was lodged at the Elkhart County Jail on Indiana charges, and additional charges of meth possession, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and felonious assault on a police officer are being requested in St. Joseph County.