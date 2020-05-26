Vehicle passenger shoots self, driver crashes

THREE RIVERS — One person was injured following in a shooting incident that occurred within a vehicle on U.S. 131 near Broadway Avenue Monday.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting that occurred within a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the roadway and was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

Officers arriving on scene found that a passenger of the vehicle accidently shot himself in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. The victim was transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

Officers located three unsecured handguns within the vehicle. The firearms were located "adjacent to marijuana and packaging," according to police.

Potential criminal charges will be reviewed by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Three Rivers Police Department was assisted by the Three Rivers Fire Department and Shears Wrecker Service.