ST. JOSEPH COUNTY ­— Troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment report that there were two pursuits this weekend.

On Saturday, March 18 around 6:40 p.m., troopers attempted to stop a car on Featherstone Road near Constantine Road. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed as the trooper was attempting to make a traffic stop. The driver pulled into a private driveway and fled on foot.

The trooper pursued the suspect on foot, through back yards, over fences and through an open field. The suspect gave up as the trooper closed in on him to make the arrest. The suspect claimed to have a medical emergency and was treated on the scene by Life Care EMS.

The 24-year-old Constantine man was arrested for driving on a suspended license, resisting and obstructing a police officer and an outstanding warrant. He was also arrested in connection with a breaking and entering that was being investigated by the Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded back to the residence were the suspect vehicle was left. The homeowner was contacted about the whereabouts of the passenger in the suspect vehicle. Troopers learned that the homeowner had a warrant and took the homeowner into custody as well. Both subjects were lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail.

