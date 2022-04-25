Two children die in Constantine house fire

CONSTANTINE TWP. — Two young children died as the result of a fatal house fire in Constantine Township early Monday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, the fire occurred in the 14000 block of Timm road at around 12:24 a.m. Police say by the time they arrived on scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames, and the two young children, whose ages were not released, perished in the fire.

At this time, the cause and origin of the fire has not been determined, and police say investigators have been working through the night along with local fire departments.

MSP were assisted by the Constantine Fire Department, the Fabius-Park Fire Department, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the Constantine Police Department, and the St. Joseph County Crisis Team.