Two burned in fire

STURGIS — The Sturgis Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of W. West Street around 4:10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. While en route to the scene Dispatcher notified incoming crews that Sturgis Police was on scene and that they had confirmed that all occupants had evacuated. The on-duty crew arrived on scene and found smoke coming out of eaves and heavy fire at the back of the building. Two of the residents received burns; LifeCare ambulance was called to provide care and transported them to Sturgis ER.

The initial fire attack crew found heavy fire in the rear porch and deployed a 2 1/2” hose line to quickly knock down the fire before making entry. A roof vent was cut to help cleared the smoke and allow crews into the attic space. Due to the age of the home and the nature of the construction, fire crews had a difficult time reaching the fire. Many interior walls and ceilings had to be opened up as well as much of the siding in order to fully extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will remain under investigation. The amount of fire, smoke and water damage to the building is extensive and the residence appears to a total loss.

Sturgis Police and LifeCare Ambulance assisted on scene.