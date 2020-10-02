Two arrested for meth precursors, stolen vehicle

THREE RIVERS — Two men from Three Rivers were arrested Sunday morning on multiple charges, including receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of meth-related equipment.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 9, officers located a stolen vehicle parked at the America’s Best Value Inn on 1211 W. Broadway St. in Three Rivers, which was stolen from the Fort Wayne, Ind. area. Police say surveillance was set up on the vehicle, and a person of interest was established.

Officers suspected the vehicle was involved in drug activity. K9 Jake was called to check the vehicle for drug odor, and alerted officers to odor inside the vehicle. According to police, officers located several precursors to manufacture methamphetamine, meth paraphernalia, and property linked to the person of interest.

Two suspects were located inside the hotel and arrested. A 35-year-old man from Three Rivers was arrested for receiving and concealing a stolen automobile, possession of meth precursors and parole violation; and a 22-year-old man from Three Rivers was arrested for receiving and concealing stolen property, possession of meth precursors and absconding parole. The suspects are also being investigated in Indiana for similar crimes.

The Three Rivers Police Department was assisted by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

