Two arrested following pursuit

FABIUS TWP. — Two men were arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Fabius Township Monday morning.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began around 11 a.m., when deputies were originally sent to the area of Harrison Road near Crampton Road in Mottville Township to attempt to locate a stolen truck from the Middlebury, Ind. area. The stolen truck was later located by Detectives from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department in the area of Bair Lake Street near the St. Joseph County line.

The vehicle was followed to the area of Hoffman Road near Day Road, where St. Joseph County deputies initiated a pursuit with the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was pursued to the area of Pulver Road near Bullock Road where spike strips were successfully deployed by deputies. The pursuit continued to the area of U.S. 131 near Moorepark Road, where the vehicle stopped and the occupants surrendered to officers.

The driver was determined to be a 28-year-old male from Three Rivers, with several outstanding warrants for his arrest. The passenger in the stolen vehicle was determined to be a 21-year-old male from Three Rivers who was in possession of narcotics. Both subjects were taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on multiple charges.

St. Joseph County deputies were assisted by officers from the Three Rivers Police Department and Detectives with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.