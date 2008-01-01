Two arrested on drug charges

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP — Two 24-year-old men were arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop Saturday, March 18 around 11:20 p.m., according to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment.

A 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was stopped for speeding 73 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The driver was from Three Rivers; the passenger was from Champaign, Ill.

Troopers observed indications of drug use. Both occupants were detained and the vehicle was searched. Troopers found many baggies of marijuana packaged for sale. Also found was powder and crystal methamphetamines and Schedule 4 prescription tablets. There was also paraphernalia found in the car that was consistent with drug sales.

Both men were lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamines, and possession of analogues.

Names are being withheld until their upcoming court dates.

The matter is still under investigation.