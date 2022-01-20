Two arrested after robbery, two police chases

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police arrested two Sturgis residents on Tuesday following two vehicle chases, one of which stretched into Cass County.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, at 3:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to a robbery in the 400 block of 8th Avenue. While officers were investigating and processing the scene, police say deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it.

Police say the vehicle fled and was later stopped on North River Road near Hebron Road in Mottville Township. There the female driver, a 25-year-old Sturgis resident, was taken into custody. The male passenger, a 28-year-old Sturgis resident, fled on foot.

The passenger, police say, then stole a vehicle from a business on Hebron Road, and was pursued into Cass County where it crashed on U.S. 12 near Five Points Road. The man was transported to Elkhart for medical treatment and later taken into custody awaiting extradition back to Michigan.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and police say charges will be sought from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.