TRPD seeking suspect in robbery

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect in a store robbery that occurred Saturday night.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Northside Beverage, located at 135 N. Main St. in Three Rivers, was robbed. The suspect entered the store while the clerk was in the back office, went behind the counter, grabbed alcohol, cigarettes, and opened and emptied the cash register.

As the clerk came from the back, police say, the suspect was already headed back out the door. The clerk confronted the suspect as they were exiting the store, with the suspect then brandishing a black semi auto style pistol.

The suspect is described as 6-foot-1-inch tall white male with a stocky build and blue eyes, and was seen wearing a white bandana on his face, a black sweatshirt, blue t-shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.