TRPD searching for man accused of attempted bank robbery

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of attempting to rob the Horizon Bank in Three Rivers on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

According to TRPD, at 6:24 p.m. that evening, officers were called to the bank, located on West Michigan Avenue, for an attempted bank robbery that had happened just before the business closed. Police say the teller was passed a note, but refused to turn over money.

Through their investigation, investigators were able to identify 21-year-old Taylor Jordan Phillips as the suspect. According to TRPD, the 3B District Court in Centreville has issued a felony warrant for Phillips’ arrest for one count of attempted bank robbery.

According to TRPD, investigators have been in contact with Phillips, but have not located him as of yet. Anyone with information about Phillips’ whereabouts are asked to contact TRPD at (269) 278-1235 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.