Traffic stops lead to arrests

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Police Department recently conducted two traffic stops for equipment violations that led to arrests.

On Friday, Jan. 6, it was learned that the driver, a 30-year-old Jones resident, stopped at W. Michigan Avenue and Andrews Street was in violation of state vehicle registration laws. A 44-year-old male passenger was found to have an arrest warrant, and a 31-year-old female passenger was in possession of narcotics.

All three were released on bonds with court appearance dates.

The same day on Broadway Street at Third Street, the officer became suspicious of a passenger inside the car who was hesitant to cooperate with them. Officers determined he was wanted for arrest on an outstanding warrant. He was also found to be in possession of narcotics at the time of his arrest.

The 28-year-old man was released on a cash bond with a court appearance date.