TR police investigating suspicious death

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are investigating what they consider to be a suspicious death that occurred Saturday morning.

According to police, at 6:12 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, officers from TRPD and the Three Rivers Fire Department were called to the area of Liberty Street and Fourth Street for a female lying in the roadway. Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but were not able to revive the woman.

An investigation is currently underway, with an autopsy scheduled for Monday. The name of the woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

TRPD is being assisted by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police.