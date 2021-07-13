TR police investigating Paul's Pantry shooting

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are seeking those involved in a shooting that occurred Monday night at Paul’s Pantry in Three Rivers.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, at 9:06 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the corner store on East Michigan Avenue, with reports of subjects fleeing from the scene. Police say one person was injured in the shooting, and has been hospitalized for treatment.

Anyone with information, tips or witness statements about the case are asked to contact Detective Sam Smallcombe at (269) 278-1235 ext. 140 or SSmallcombe@threeriversmi.org.