Three Rivers man killed in crash

ATHENS — A 35-year-old Three Rivers man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, Dec. 31 around 4:10 a.m., according to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

Troopers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Capitol and Hawthorne streets in Athens for a personal injury accident. A 2007 GMC Denali was traveling southbound on S. Capitol Street when it left the roadway to the right, striking a tree head on. The driver, Travis Nyman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Athens Fire and Rescue and LifeCare Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.