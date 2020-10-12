Three Rivers man arrested following drug search

THREE RIVERS — A Three Rivers man was arrested following the execution of a search warrant involving drug sales Thursday night in Three Rivers.

According to Michigan State Police, the Southwest Enforcement Team, along with officers from MSP, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the Three Rivers Police Department and White Pigeon K9 executed the search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Middle Street. Police say the search warrant was the culmination of an extended investigation involving drug sales in the area.

During the search, according to police, detectives found eight adults on the property, one of them a Three Rivers man who was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest. Detectives reportedly seized a 9-milimeter handgun, over an ounce of methamphetamine, heroin and over 100 rounds of ammunition.

The Three Rivers man was lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail with charges to be submitted once police obtain crime lab results.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.