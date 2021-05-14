Three Rivers man airlifted following crash

PARK TWP. — A Three Rivers man was seriously injured and airlifted following a crash in Park Township Friday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of Johnson Road near Pulver Road for a single-vehicle accident around 11 a.m. Police say a Volkswagen car driven by the man was southbound on Johnson Road, reportedly at a high rate of speed.

Police say the vehicle entered a blind curve in the northbound lane and then swerved to avoid a delivery trucked parked partially in the northbound lane. The vehicle then went off the west side of the road, spun sideways and hit a tree, which split the vehicle in half.

The driver, a 34-year-old from Three Rivers, was flown from the scene by Aircare for treatment of serious injuries. Police claim speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The incident will be reviewed for possible charges when a police investigation is complete.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, the Fabius-Park Fire Department and the Three Rivers Fire Department.

