Three break-ins investigated

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating three incidents of breaking and entering.

•In the 11000 block of Riverside Drive, Mottville Township, suspect(s) gained entry into a garage and took an EZGO golf cart and other miscellaneous items.

•In the 69000 block of Kalamazoo Street, White Pigeon Township, suspects gained entry into a garage and took an air compressor, air conditioner and other miscellaneous hand tools.

•In the 15000 block of River Street, White Pigeon Township, there was a larceny of gas from a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 467-9045 ext. 341, Central Dispatch at 467-4195 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).