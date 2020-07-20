Three arrested in home invasion

THREE RIVERS — Three suspects were arrested in a home invasion on South Constantine Street in Three Rivers Sunday.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were called out to a home invasion in progress, where they located multiple victims that had been threatened with a gun, bat and large knife. The victims said the three suspects had broken into their home and engaged the residents in a confrontation. The residents were able to lure the suspects, who they did not know, outside and then secure the house.

K9 Django reportedly tracked the suspects to a home in the neighborhood, where a male suspect was found hiding inside a van. The man was arrested and evidence was located near him.

Two additional suspects were then identified and believed to be in the house. Officers executed a search warrant on the house, where they arrested the two remaining suspects and located additional evidence.

The suspects were lodged in jail without bond on charges including felonious assault with a gun and first degree home invasion.

TRPD was assisted by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.