Three arrested following vehicle pursuit

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports on Jan. 26, 2020, Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Buckhorn Road near Marcellus Road in Park Township.

This originated after a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation. The vehicle subsequently sped up and tried to avoid the deputy by turning into a driveway. The deputy activated the emergency lights and siren then the vehicle sped up driving through a yard before crashing into a ditch. Shortly later, this vehicle stopped after getting stuck in the snow.

The driver, 29-year-old Dustin Beacham from Portage was arrested for outstanding warrants and fleeing and eluding. The rear seat passenger, 31-year-old Rachel Neidlinger from Vicksburg was arrested for outstanding warrants, possession of narcotics, and providing false information to an officer. The other passenger, 30-year-old Todd Diekema from Three Rivers fled the scene on foot. Deputies located Mr. Diekema on January 29, 2020, at his residence in Three Rivers. He was taken into custody for outstanding warrants. Additional charges are being requested.

Deputies were assisted by MSP, Three Rivers Police Department, and Brokers Towing.