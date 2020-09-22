Three arrested in drug conspiracy case

SHERMAN TWP. — Three people were arrested in Sherman Township Tuesday night as part of an ongoing drug conspiracy case investigated by the Southwest Enforcement Twam (SWET).

According to Michigan State Police, the investigation occurred over the last several weeks in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations and United States postal inspectors. The case concluded when SWET detectives, along with deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the MSP Marshall Post, were able to locate and arrest three suspects while they were in the middle of a suspected drug transaction.

Detectives surrounded the suspects on Findley Road near M-66 and all three were taken into custody without incident, according to police. During a search of the suspects’ vehicles, with the help of the White Pigeon police K9, detectives located 5.2 pounds of methamphetamine, a 9 millimeter handgun and a “large amount” of U.S. currency.

The three suspects, an adult male in his 50s from Sturgis, an adult male in his 30s from Kalamazoo and an adult female in her 30s from Kalamazoo, were lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail. The case is expected to be turned over for federal prosecution.

