Three arrested on attempted murder charges

THREE RIVERS — Two Elkhart, Ind. residents and one Three Rivers resident were arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon violations following an incident Saturday, March 4, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to multiple reports of shots fired in the 200 block of River Drive. Victims reported a robbery attempt with three suspects who were armed with handguns.

The victims were able to fight off the assailants and the fight continued from an apartment into the front yard of the building. Multiple shots were fired on scene but no one was struck as a result.

The assailants fled the scene in a black SUV-style vehicle; a Michigan State Police trooper spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from the stop and was pursued by MSP troopers and Three Rivers officers; the pursuit ended when an MSP trooper performed a pit maneuver on the vehicle, causing it to roll onto the passenger side of the vehicle.

The suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and the Constantine Police Department also assisted in the arrests and investigation.