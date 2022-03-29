Thirsty teen caught breaking into dollar store

CENTREVILLE — A teenager could face charges after an early Tuesday break-in, all in an effort to get a hold of some beer.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to an alarm activation at the Dollar General in Centreville. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that the front glass door had been shattered, and began to clear the building, aided by a State Police K9.

Police reportedly located an 18-year-old individual, who admitted to breaking into the Dollar General to get beer. Deputies will be requesting charges for breaking and entering, and minor in possession of alcohol.

Michigan State Police assisted deputies on the scene.