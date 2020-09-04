Teen in critical condition following shooting

THREE RIVERS — A 17-year-old female is in critical condition in a local hospital following an early-morning shooting in Three Rivers Thursday.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Thomas Street at 12:26 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers located the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect fled the scene and was later believed to be in the area of Walnut Meadow Apartments in the 300 block of Erie Street. Officers were able to set up surveillance, where the suspect’s location was narrowed down to a third-floor apartment. A search warrant was executed for evidence, where the 20-year-old suspect was located.

The suspect is currently lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail for assault with intent to murder.

TRPD was assisted by the Michigan State Police’s South West Enforcement Team (SWET), the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Three Rivers K9, and the Three Rivers Fire Department.

