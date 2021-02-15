Suspect leads police on wild two-county chase

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A driver led police departments in Elkhart County and St. Joseph County on a high-speed chase through both counties on Friday night.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, Feb. 12, at approximately 7:58 p.m., a pursuit originating in Elkhart County, Ind. entered into St. Joseph County and was picked up by the White Pigeon Police Department and Constantine Police Department in the area of Riverside Drive and Blue School Road.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed and was all over the roadway and into oncoming traffic. Constantine Police Department was able to successfully deploy stop sticks.

St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies intercepted and joined the pursuit on Lutz Road near Mintdale Road soon after. The pursuit continued north on Lutz Road before turning northeast on Centreville-Constantine Road. Deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks again at Centreville-Constantine Road and Kuhlmeyer Road.

The suspect vehicle continued east through the village of Centreville and onto M-86 on two rims, according to police, passing through Nottawa and then crossing the M-86/M-66 intersection. Once on Bonham Road, the suspect vehicle continued east before turning south on Lepley Road. Once on Lepley Road, the suspect vehicle reportedly came head on with a police vehicle, nearly striking it. The suspect vehicle then went into a ditch and into a cornfield, driving off road. The suspect vehicle came to a stop and the driver fled on foot. A foot pursuit was initiated by deputies and other officers. The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody without any further incident or injury.

The suspect was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail on multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing.

Deputies were assisted by the Bristol, Ind. Police Department, White Pigeon Police Department, Constantine Police Department, Three Rivers Police Department, LifeCare EMS, and Colon Township Fire.