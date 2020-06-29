Sturgis woman killed in crash

MENDON TWP. — A woman from Sturgis was killed and another person was injured in a crash Friday in Mendon Township.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of Silver Street and Hampton Road. A Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Silver Street when the front driver’s side wheel came off the vehicle. The wheel entered into the northbound lane, causing a northbound box truck to lose control and cross into oncoming traffic.

The box truck then struck a southbound passenger car, driven by 20-year-old Julie Renee Zimmerman of Sturgis, who was killed in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured and the box truck driver was treated on scene and released by Lifecare ambulance. Seatbelts were worn and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted on scene by Michigan State Police, Mendon Fire Department, Lifecare Ambulance, South County Fire Department and Broker’s Towing.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.