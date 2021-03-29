Sturgis resident arrested for breaking and entering, meth

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police arrested a Sturgis man after a breaking and entering incident Friday.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, at 8:15 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a breaking and entering in progress. The homeowner reportedly told police a subject broke into their garage and believed they were still on the scene. Officers found forced entry when they arrived on scene, and could hear the suspect inside.

TRPD’s K9 unit arrived on the scene, where contact was made with the suspect. A K9 warning was given, where K9 Jake began to bark. Afterwards, the suspect complied with police and was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

According to police, the suspect was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine and was in possession of the substance, as well as suspected stolen property.

The suspect, a 25-year-old from Sturgis who police say was a parole absconder, was lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of home invasion and meth possession.