Stolen car discovered after equipment violation stop

STURGIS — A Sturgis Police officer pulled over a vehicle in the 400 block of W. West St. for an equipment violation on Saturday, Dec. 31 around 6:54 p.m.

After the vehicle was stopped, officers found out the driver had a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest. It was also determined that the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen out of the city of Elkhart, Ind. A search of the vehicle also turned up a concealed pistol.

The driver, a 38-year-old Sturgis man, was arrested for felony charges of possession of a stolen automobile and carrying a concealed weapon. He was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail with no bond pending his arraignment.