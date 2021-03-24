Stinky situation: Manure truck turns over, no one injured

LOCKPORT TWP. — The area of M-60 and Schweitzer Road in Lockport Township got a bit stinky late Wednesday morning after a manure truck turned over, causing some of its contents to spill out.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 11:22 a.m. to the intersection of M-60 and Schweitzer Road. Upon arrival, they found a truck carrying manure had turned over on its side on Schweitzer Road with some of its contents having been released onto the ground.

Police say the truck was headed westbound on M-60 when they attempted a left turn onto Schweitzer, reportedly going too fast for the turn. The container carrying the manure was reportedly not filled up all the way, causing the material to slosh around and tip the truck over.

No one was injured in the incident, with damage caused to the truck and the guardrail just past the intersection. Seatbelts were worn, and alcohol is not considered to be a factor.

Officials on scene said the manure did not make its way to the river, and that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy deemed the area safe.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Department on scene were the Three Rivers Fire Department and McDonald’s Towing.

