State Police investigating TR Community Players break-in

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a breaking and entering at the Three Rivers Community Players in Lockport Township, near Walmart in Three Rivers.

The breaking and entering occurred between January 13, 2020 at approximately 9 p.m. and January 14, 2020 at approximately 6 p.m. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.