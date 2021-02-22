SJC Sheriff's Dept. looking for missing Burr Oak girl

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing girl from the Burr Oak area that was last seen Saturday, Feb. 20.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 2:05 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 59000 block of Burr Oak Road for a report of a juvenile runaway. It was reported that on the night of Monday, Feb. 15, Natalie Nicole Welch, 17, went to Kalamazoo to the mall, but due to the weather Natalie stayed at a friend’s house in the Colon area. Since then, police say, Welch had been in contact with her parents.

On Friday, Feb. 19 around 3:30 p.m., police say Welch’s phone was located in a shoebox at Meijer in Three Rivers. Welch was last seen in the city of Sturgis on Feb. 20.

Police say Welch is between 5’7”-5’9”, weighing around 140 pounds. She has blonde hair with pink highlights and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, black jeggings and white Nike tennis shoes. Natalie has her name tattooed on her left ankle and a tattoo of interlocking hearts on her right wrist. Natalie is also said to have her nose pierced.

Any information regarding Natalie’s whereabouts are asked to contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.