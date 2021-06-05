Shooting at Constantine Little League field; one injured

UPDATED 10:01 a.m. May 6, 2021

CONSTANTINE — One person was injured in a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at a Little League field in Constantine.

According to the Constantine Police Deparment, the shooting occurred at the Constantine Little League complex on Meadow Lane at 8:04 p.m. at one of the eastern fields. Police say one person, a 38-year-old man from Cassopolis, was injured in the shooting after reportedly being shot multiple times, and was conscious and alert when authorities arrived. The man was treated by first responders before being airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend where he underwent surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities said early Thursday morning they have “good leads” in the case, and the incident is under further investigation. No arrests have been made as of yet.

Little League games were reportedly in progress at the time of the shooting, according to Constantine police, and were either just finished or were nearly finished. Most of the ballplayers and spectators were still at the field at the time of the incident, but no children were injured in the shooting.

Constantine Public Schools had counselors available for students Thursday.

A second police scene was observed in the area of White Pigeon Road and Washington Street, which was confirmed Thursday morning to be related to the incident.

Constantine police were assisted by the Michigan State Police and the St. Joseph County Major Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Constantine Police Department at (269) 435-2085.