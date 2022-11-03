Sheriff's Dept. warns of phone scam

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents to not fall for a phone scam that has been going around recently involving fake calls from the department and to not give out personal information.

The Sheriff’s Department said they have received complaints in recent days that people were contacted and instructed to come to the Sheriff’s Office and or meet somewhere to pay a fine. Officials say the Sheriff’s Department will not call demanding money and ask people to call St Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195 or 911 if you receive a suspicious call. The number to the Sheriff’s Office is 269-467-9045.