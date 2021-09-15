Sheriff's Dept. investigating hit-and-run near airport

THREE RIVERS — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit and run incident that occurred near the Three Rivers Municipal Dr. Haines Airport Tuesday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a hit and run property damage incident at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday, which occurred at M-60 near Marlene Drive, across from the airport. The suspect vehicle was identified as a black Dodge 2500 pickup with a diesel engine. The suspect vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side corner. This damage includes the front passenger headlight, grill, and front wheel areas.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling east on M-60 away from the accident scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Deputy Diekman at (269) 467-9045 ext. 319.