Search warrant results in multiple arrests

DOWAGIAC – The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Bradley Street in the City of Dowagiac on Friday, March 1, which led to multiple arrests.

At approximately 7 p.m. Friday detectives entered a home and encountered four adults. As a result of the search, a 55-year-old male was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and had an active parole absconder warrant. A 37-year-old female was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroine, and an outstanding arrest warrant, while a 32-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrants.

A 33-year-old female was not arrested or charged and was allowed to leave.

All arrested subjects were transported to the Cass County Jail and lodged on their charges. The 55-year-old male and the 37-year-old female will be arraigned in the Fourth District Court on their charges. This case remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this case or any other case please contact the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.