Schoolcraft chief Boling tapped to be new TR police chief

THREE RIVERS — The current police chief for the Village of Schoolcraft has been selected as the new Three Rivers police chief.

On Friday, the City of Three Rivers announced that Scott Boling, the current Schoolcraft Police Department chief, will be the new chief of the Three Rivers Police Department, replacing current Chief Tom Bringman, who recently retired after 47 years of service. The hiring is contingent upon confirmation by the Three Rivers City Commission.

Boling is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps with 25 years of law enforcement experience and 22 years of firefighter and medical first responder experience. He served most of his career with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and retired in 2020 as a member of their Senior Command Staff as an Executive Lieutenant of the Service Division to serve as the Police Chief for the Village of Schoolcraft.

“I believe that Scott Boling will lead Three Rivers’ Police Department into a brighter future,” City Manager Joe Bippus said in a statement. “Boling has an impressive resume and has proven he can build community relationships and continue to build confidence in the Three Rivers Police Department through improved transparency and police policies and practices. He is sensitive to the needs of our community and the modern-day challenges of the profession.”

Boling’s career has also included “extensive training and background” in leadership, department policy and procedures and tactical training and experience on the Kalamazoo Metropolitan SWAT Team. Bippus said Boling “brings a passion for community policing, transparency in law enforcement and the development of law enforcement leaders through community engagement and interaction.”

Bippus said the decision was made after a hiring process, which included interviews by a panel consisting of various community leaders, including St. Joseph County Administrator Teresa Doehring, Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education President Erin Nowak and Three Rivers Library Board Vice President and resident Mike Fleckenstein, as well as the City of Three Rivers department managers.

Bippus said there were several candidates for the position, and in his statement, thanked those that stepped forward to apply and participate in the interview selection process.

The Three Rivers City Commission will have the opportunity to confirm the offer of employment at the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

