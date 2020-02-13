Questions about residence search raised in murder case

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County 45th Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman ruled Wednesday that Sturgis police did not use proper procedure with a search in a murder and dismemberment case.

The ruling was made in the trial of Wade Allen, 36, a Sturgis man charged in May of 2019 with open murder and mutilation of the body of Kelly-Jien Warner-Miller. According to police, Warner-Miller’s body was found by police in a cooler in Allen’s apartment. Police were called to Allen’s residence based on a tip from an individual that knew Allen and told him Allen killed Warner-Miller, dismembered her body, and placed the body parts in coolers inside Allen’s apartment. Warner-Miller had not been reported as missing.

Wednesday’s hearing was a continuation of a Nov. 14, 2019 hearing to potentially suppress evidence in the case, which Allen’s attorney, David Marvin, claimed was based on a warrantless search by Sturgis police. Prosecutors argue Allen gave valid consent for police to search the residence. In the previous hearing, the court heard evidence, including police body camera footage, concerning the events leading up to and including a search of Allen’s residence.

Marvin argued Wednesday that Allen's Fourth Amendment rights were violated. He said Allen was coerced into consenting to an officer looking around his apartment before a warrant was issued, and referenced a Michigan court case where it was stated consent could not be a “product or result of coercion or duress.” He referenced multiple lines in the body cam transcript where Allen was reluctant to let officers in to locate Warner-Miller, who Allen claimed he hadn’t seen “in a couple of months” and that he last heard she was in Kalamazoo. After Allen’s reluctance, Marvin claimed officers “threatened” Allen with detainment while officers got a search warrant.

Eventually, after Allen was detained after an initial search of the residence with Allen and an officer—Marvin said “arrested” and “detained” were one and the same—Allen allowed an officer in to look around his apartment with him, and after the officer looked in the cooler and found the body, Allen was arrested. Only then did officers get a search warrant.

McDonough conceded that officers should have gotten a search warrant beforehand, and said there was enough probable cause to get one. However, he argued it was a situation where police were investigating a potential homicide. He said it was “quite clear” officers didn’t have any ill-intentions and wanted to search, but Allen was reluctant, and officers only said what would happen if they had to get a search warrant.

He added officers were concerned about potential evidence being moved, one of the basis of having an “exigent circumstance” for a search. If officers granted Allen’s initial request, according to the transcript, to “come by another time” so he can “have a day where I can clean up and do things,” the evidence could’ve been “completely” gone.

“Were there mistakes? Yes,” McDonough said. “But the circumstances aren’t there to suppress evidence.”

Marvin then referenced a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that held police may enter if there is probable cause, but the most important part of that ruling, Marvin said, was that “police must further establish existence of an actual emergency based on objective facts indicating action is necessary.”

After Stutesman read aloud the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures, Stutesman said what happened was a warrantless search, and then a warrant was obtained. He said it was improper procedure to detain someone and “threaten loss of liberty,” with Allen’s detainment before the warrant was issued, and if officers were afraid evidence was going to be moved, officers could have waited on the landing of the property, for example, to make sure it wasn’t removed. Stutesman added if there were “exigent circumstances,” officers would have entered and searched.

He added that officers can “secure” an individual after police have a search warrant, but cannot remove them from the property.

Stutesman said the argument that the search was done with consent or because of exigent circumstances was not valid, and said since there was a search warrant issued, he would have to review that procedure next. Both Marvin and McDonough now have two weeks to prepare briefs on the validity of the search warrant.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.