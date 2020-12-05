Prosecutor arrested following crash

THREE RIVERS — St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough was arrested Monday night following a crash in Lockport Township.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, at just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to a single car crash in the 17000 block of Lovers Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a black SUV parked on the north side of Lovers Lane facing east bound, with damage to the SUV and a property owner’s fence. No one was injured in the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and McDonough was arrested for operating while intoxicated and for having an open container in a motor vehicle. The crash is still under investigation.

McDonough is currently lodged in the Cass County Jail and is scheduled for an arraignment in 3B District Court in St. Joseph County on May 21 at 8:15 a.m.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.