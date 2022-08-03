Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run

WHITE PIGEON TWP. — Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in White Pigeon Township early Tuesday morning.

According to MSP, the hit-and-run occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Lake Road near East Lake Drive. Police say a 40-year-old White Pigeon man was stopped on the shoulder of Lake Road making repairs underneath his truck when a dark-colored two-door passenger car was traveling east on Lake Road and struck the parked truck, causing injuries to the owner who was underneath the truck.

The driver of the passenger vehicle reportedly fled the scene southbound into Indiana. The injured driver was transported to Bronson Hospital by Air Care.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Constantine Police Department, White Pigeon Township Fire Department, Life Care EMS and Air Care.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper John Hofmeister at (269) 558-0500.