Police requesting charges for man in Meijer hit-and-run

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Police Department Friday submitted a warrant request to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office requesting charges for a man who allegedly caused a fatal hit-and-run in June.

Police are requesting that 27-year-old Thomas Stambaugh be charged with driving on a suspended license causing death and leaving the scene of a fatal accident in a June 18 hit-and-run in the Meijer parking lot in Three Rivers. Stambaugh is currently in the St. Joseph County Jail on unrelated charges of absconding parole.

Police say Stambaugh was the driver in the hit-and-run accident that killed 62-year-old Laura Jacobs of Three Rivers. According to police, Stambuagh was found by the Michigan State Police’s fugitive team on Friday, July 17 at a home on Featherstone Road in Constantine.

TRPD Detective Sam Smallcombe thanked the Three Rivers community for helping them get information on the case leading to the warrant request being filed, saying he has had more calls and people asking him about the case than “anything in recent memory.”

“That was very reassuring to the family that their mom had a positive impact out there in the community, that people knew about her and were concerned,” Smallcombe said. “People weren’t forgetting about her.”

