Police pursuit results in fatal crash

THREE RIVERS — A motorcyclist died Thursday evening after being pursued by police, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Broadway and South Main Street.

Officers noticed a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed on South Main Street near West Michigan Avenue, failing to yield to a traffic control device. The motorcyclist continued to speed recklessly south on South Main Street.

The officer pursing the motorcyclist was able to catch up to the motorcyclist at South Main Street/M86. The motorcyclist turned on 8th Street heading northbound where the officer activated his emergency light to execute a traffic stop.

The motorcyclist accelerated at a high rate of speed, failing to stop at a stop sign at 8th Street and Broadway. The motorcyclist proceeded back towards South Main Street where he ran the red light, striking a semi-truck. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRPD is withholding the driver’s name until next of kin are notified.

The accident is being investigated by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department. Assisting the TRPD were the Three Rivers Fire Department and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.