Police investigating home invasion, armed robbery in Mendon Township

MENDON TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a home invasion/armed robbery that occurred on Sunday, May 28 around 7 p.m., near the 23000 block of Michigan Ave. in Mendon Township.

The victim, an 82-year-old male, was sitting at home when two unknown white males approached his door and requested to come inside and use the telephone. The victim denied entry to the suspects and closed the door.

The suspects proceeded to force their way into the home. Several firearms were stolen from the property.

One suspect is described as being a white male, approximately 5’9” with a medium build and short brown hair. The first suspect is approximately 30-years-old and may have a small tattoo near his left eye. The second suspect is a white male described as being middle aged and approximately 6’2”. The suspects were driving a smaller four-door passenger vehicle that is dark in color.

Anyone with information in regard to the above investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.