Police investigate hit and run crash north of Three Rivers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a one car hit and run crash that occurred before 7 a.m. on Saturday May 20. The driver was north bound on US 131, north of Three Rivers, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck several small trees in a residential yard.

Debris at the scene indicates the vehicle is a mid-to-late 1990s Dodge Stratus or Chrysler Cirrus, unknown color. It is expected the vehicle sustained extensive cosmetic front end damage in the crash.