Police impersonator sought

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 2 p.m. for a possible police impersonator. Deputies responded to the Shell-Mart in Jones to meet with the victims. Deputies spoke with the two subjects who called Cass Central Dispatch after a suspicious vehicle attempted to stop them while traveling on M-40 in Cass County.

The victims provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle. The suspect did not present any type of police identification but did make statements to indicate he was a police officer.

The suspect is a white male, 65-70 years old, with white hair, beard and wearing a black hat/cap. He was driving a Chevy/GMC Jimmy SUV, 4dr, Red, with equipment racks loaded with gear on top, possibly white flashing lights and large antennas. Vehicle had multiple bumper sticks all over it and may have had “Rescue” on the front hood/bug screen area.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-2481 or their local authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.