Police arrest seven on drug charges in downtown TR

THREE RIVERS — During the week of July 26, officers from the Three Rivers Police Department were made aware of possible drug activity in the downtown area of Three Rivers.

This information was substantiated days later and officers began to identify subjects involved in the illegal activities.

Officers conducted a street level investigation on the evening of Thursday, July 27 and acquired information supporting further action. TRPD officers contacted investigators from the St. Joseph County Area Narcotics (SCAN) Team and the two groups merged their investigations.

At approximately 2 a.m. TRPD officers, Scan investigators and a TRPD K-9 executed a search warrant on the target apartment in the downtown business district.

Officers quickly gained control of the residence and located six suspects inside. A seventh suspect attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended by the K-9 unit.

Seven adults were lodged on multiple felony drug cases, including maintaining a drug house, operating a meth lab, possession of methamphetamine, fugitive warrants and probation violations.