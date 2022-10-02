Police arrest man in Three Rivers house shooting incident

THREE RIVERS — A Constantine man was arrested Tuesday night and jailed without bond after allegedly shooting into a home on Maple Street in Three Rivers.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Maple Street at 10:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Police say the caller told them a neighboring home may have been struck by the gunfire. When officers arrived on scene, they reportedly located a home with multiple bullet holes, but the two men inside at the time of the incident were not injured.

Police say a suspect was quickly identified, with a description of the suspect’s vehicle given with the assistance of neighbors.

A short time after coordinating with the Constantine Police Department, their officers, as well as other assisting law enforcement, reportedly located the suspect vehicle driving in Constantine and arrested the suspect.

The man, a 43-year-old from Constantine, was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail without bond on multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder.

Three Rivers police were assisted by the Constantine Police Department, White Pigeon Police Department, Michigan State Police, and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.